Steelheads Close Season Series with Strong 5-1 Win over Oilers

February 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (27-17-3) took the final game of the season series with a 5-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers (24-19-2) on Saturday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,154 fans, the 16th sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads came out fast in the first period, and forward Matt Tugnutt (12:10 1st) capitalized on an unassisted turnover in the offensive end and take the first goal of the night. Momentum continued into the next frame with two goals in the opening five minutes starting with defenseman Mitch Versteeg (2:26 2nd) on a wrist shot from the blue line followed by the second from Tugnutt (4:16 2nd) on a backdoor play across the offensive end to take a 3-0 lead. The Oilers earned one back later in the second period, but the Steelheads pushed further ahead in the final period with rebound goals from forward Chase Zieky (2:05 3rd) and forward Luc Brown (4:23 3rd) within the first five minutes to put the game out of reach, 5-1.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Matt Tugnutt (2 goals, assist)

2. IDH - Chase Zieky (goal, assist)

3. IDH - Jake Kupsky (Win, 35-36 saved)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Matt Tugnutt (F) - first-career three-point game

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Matt Tugnutt: Tugnutt scored his first two goals in Boise this season and in the process earning both his second multi-goal game of the season and his first three-point game of his rookie campaign. He now owns five goals and 14 points on the season.

- Chase Zieky: Zieky not only netted another tally but also picked up an assist for his second-career multi-point game following his two-goal game on January 8. He has points in eight of his last 11 games since January 22 with nine points (5 goals, 4 assists).

- Mitch Versteeg: Versteeg scored his first goal of the season and first in the ECHL since Mar. 23, 2013 in his final game with the Kalamazoo Wings. He owns six points (goal, 5 assists) in 34 games.

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky rebounded well with another one-goal allowed performance, turning away 35 shots in the win. He has victories in four of his last five games and moves to a 2.24 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads finished their season series with the Oilers by taking the final game and the season series with one extra point earned. Despite each team earning three wins in the six-game season set, the Steelheads' extra point on Friday gave them seven points to the Oilers' six, boasting a 3-2-1 record while taking five of six points at home. In the process, the Steelheads extended their home point streak to nine games (8-0-1 record) and overall points in nine of their last 10 games with a 7-1-2-0 record since January 26.

ATTENDANCE: 5,154 (16th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads head back to the road on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder from INTRUST Bank Arena. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.

