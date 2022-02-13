Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: February 13, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (23-17-3-0 / .570) host the Florida Everblades (24-15-3-3 / .600) for the ninth of 15 meetings this season today at 12 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Following Saturday's loss to Florida, each team owns a 4-4-0-0 record against each other.

Kevin Lohan is expected to play in his 200th career pro game today; the Solar Bears captain has played 182 of his 199 pro games with Orlando since arriving via a trade from the Toledo Walleye midway through the 2018-19 season.

Orlando is 21-2-2-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Hunter Fejes and Braydon Barker have both been activated off the reserve list and are expected to dress today for Orlando.

Michael Brodzinski's next point will be his 100th with the Solar Bears (24g-75a) - he will join Eric Baier (2013-18) as the second defenseman in team history to record at least 100 career points with the club.

The Solar Bears are 20-5-1-0 when allowing three or fewer goals.

