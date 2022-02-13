ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Newfoundland's Bafia fined, suspended

Newfoundland's Luke Bafia has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #603, Maine at Newfoundland, on Feb. 12.

Bafia is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an elbowing infraction at 13:57 of the second period.

Bafia will miss Newfoundland's game vs. Maine today (Feb. 13).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

South Carolina's Blachman fined, suspended

South Carolina's Nico Blachman has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #607, Norfolk at South Carolina, on Feb. 12.

Blachman is suspended one game under Rule #23.7 for receiving his 10th fighting major of the season and five games for his match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 and for unsportsmanlike conduct at 6:34 of the first period.

Blachman will miss South Carolina's games vs. Greenville (Feb. 15), at Florida (Feb. 18 and Feb. 19), at Jacksonville (Feb. 20), at Greenville (Feb. 23) and at Atlanta (Feb. 24).

Norfolk's Lang fined, suspended

Norfolk's Chase Lang has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #607, Norfolk at South Carolina, on Feb. 12.

Lang was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 6:34 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipine.

Lang will miss Norfolk's games vs. Rapid City on Feb. 16.

Iowa's Zmolek fined

Iowa's Riese Zmolek has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #601, Utah at Iowa, on Feb. 12.

Zmolek is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result his actions at the conclusion of the game.

