ECHL Transactions - February 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 13, 2022:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Adirondack:

Danick Paquette, F from Reading

Norfolk:

Christian Hausinger, D from Florida

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Robbie Payne, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Allen:

Delete Antoine Bibeau, G recalled to Charlotte by Seattle [2/12]

Florida:

Add T.J. Fergus, D activated from reserve

Delete Ethan Szypula, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Max Martin, D recalled by Texas

Indy:

Delete Kirill Chayka, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)

Iowa:

Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Maine:

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Nick Pastorious, F activated from reserve

Delete Maurizio Colella, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Braydon Barker, D activated from reserve

Add Hunter Fejes, F activated from reserve

Delete Steve Oleksy, D placed on reserve

Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Stephen Baylis, F returned from loan to Tucson

Toledo:

Delete Brady Tomlak, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F loaned to Lehigh Valley [2/12]

Delete Anthony Nellis, F loaned to Manitoba [2/11]

Utah:

Add Kyle Pouncy, D activated from reserve

Delete Trey Bradley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

ECHL Stories from February 13, 2022

