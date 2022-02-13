ECHL Transactions - February 13
February 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 13, 2022:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Adirondack:
Danick Paquette, F from Reading
Norfolk:
Christian Hausinger, D from Florida
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Robbie Payne, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Allen:
Delete Antoine Bibeau, G recalled to Charlotte by Seattle [2/12]
Florida:
Add T.J. Fergus, D activated from reserve
Delete Ethan Szypula, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Max Martin, D recalled by Texas
Indy:
Delete Kirill Chayka, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)
Iowa:
Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Maine:
Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve
Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Nick Pastorious, F activated from reserve
Delete Maurizio Colella, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Braydon Barker, D activated from reserve
Add Hunter Fejes, F activated from reserve
Delete Steve Oleksy, D placed on reserve
Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Stephen Baylis, F returned from loan to Tucson
Toledo:
Delete Brady Tomlak, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F loaned to Lehigh Valley [2/12]
Delete Anthony Nellis, F loaned to Manitoba [2/11]
Utah:
Add Kyle Pouncy, D activated from reserve
Delete Trey Bradley, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
