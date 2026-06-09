NYCFC Goalkeeper Matt Freese Makes USMNT World Cup Squad!
Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC YouTube Video
Check out the New York City FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2026
- Philadelphia Union and WSFS Bank Extend Naming Rights Partnership for WSFS Bank Sportsplex - Philadelphia Union
- LAFC Acquires Defender Yevhen Cheberko from Columbus Crew - Los Angeles FC
- Colorado Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew Acquire International Roster Slot from LAFC for Defender Yevhen Cheberko - Columbus Crew SC
- Revolution Sign D Will Sands to Multi-Year Extension - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF U-19 Close out Participation in 2026 Copa Tru Mitad Del Mundo in Ecuador - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Celebrates 2026 Academy Graduating Class - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- New York City FC and FlixBus Announce Partnership to Support Fan Travel During a Historic Summer of Soccer
- New York City FC Loans Forward Zidane Yañez to Huntsville City FC
- New York City FC to Launch "City Corner" at NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ as Part of Summer Programming Celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026?
- Etihad Player of the Month: Wolf Wins Award for May
- New York City FC Midfielder Aiden O'Neill and Defender Kai Trewin Selected to the Australia Men's National Team Roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026