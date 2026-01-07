Noblesville Boom vs. Raptors 905 - Game Highlights
Published on January 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Noblesville Boom YouTube Video
NBA G League Stories from January 6, 2026
- Boom Drops Road Contest to Raptors 905 - Noblesville Boom
- LI Nets Split Homestand against San Diego with 126-125 Loss - Long Island Nets
- Jaelen House Carrer Night Leads the San Diego Clippers to a Comeback Win over the Long Island Nets - San Diego Clippers
- Vipers Acquire Tyler Smith - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Vipers Acquire 2026 International Draft Pick - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Iowa Wolves Acquire Guard Dajuan Harris in Trade with Rio Grande Valley Vipers - Iowa Wolves
- Iowa Wolves Acquire Guard Izaiah Brockington and Two Future Draft Picks in Trade with San Diego Clippers - Iowa Wolves
- Hayes Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Cleveland Charge
- Vipers Waive Tyrese Hunter - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Five Takeaways from the Start of the Regular Season - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Second Half Burst Puts Stockton Past Vipers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.