New York Red Bulls Transfer John Tolkin to Bundesliga's Holstein Kiel

January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

@newyorkredbulls have transferred homegrown left back John Tolkin to German Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel. The 22-year-old US international defender departs for a reported $3 million fee, with RBNY retaining a sell-on percentage.

