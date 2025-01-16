New York Red Bulls Transfer John Tolkin to Bundesliga's Holstein Kiel
January 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls YouTube Video
@newyorkredbulls have transferred homegrown left back John Tolkin to German Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel. The 22-year-old US international defender departs for a reported $3 million fee, with RBNY retaining a sell-on percentage.
