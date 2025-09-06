New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 5, 2025

Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The New York Liberty defeated the Seattle Storm 84-76

Breanna Stewart led her team to the win as she dropped 24 PTS, 7 REB, 5 BLKS & 4 AST!

With her 5 BLKS, Breanna passed Elena Baranova (147) for 4th in franchise history on the blocks list!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







