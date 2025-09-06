New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 5, 2025
Published on September 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty defeated the Seattle Storm 84-76
Breanna Stewart led her team to the win as she dropped 24 PTS, 7 REB, 5 BLKS & 4 AST!
With her 5 BLKS, Breanna passed Elena Baranova (147) for 4th in franchise history on the blocks list!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 5, 2025
- Dream Top Sparks - Atlanta Dream
- Game Preview: Fever to Face Mystics in Final Regular Season Road Game - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Defeat Sky in 20-Point Home Win - Indiana Fever
- Hull, Sims Wear Evidence of Fever Toughness in Win Over Sky - Indiana Fever
- Postgame Notes & Quotes - Los Angeles Sparks
- Fever Beat Sky to Complete Season Sweep, Magic Number Down to One - Indiana Fever
- Top M'VP Candidate A'ja Wilson Continues to Impress - Las Vegas Aces
- Angel Reese to Serve Half-Game Suspension September 7 - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Lynx - 9/6/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Wings - 9/4/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Aces Make It a Baker's Dozen in Defeating Lynx 97-87 - Las Vegas Aces
- Golden State Valkyries (23-18) vs. Dallas Wings (9-33) Postgame Notes - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LVA (9.4.25) - Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Jas Just Enough to Get by Wings - Dallas Wings
- Golden State Valkyries Clinch Postseason Berth; Become First-Ever WNBA Expansion Franchise to Reach Playoffs in Inaugural Season - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Clinch Playoff Berth After Win over Wings - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Liberty Stories
- New York Liberty Clinch 2025 WNBA Playoff Berth
- Postgame Notes: NYL 89, WAS 63
- Postgame Notes: NYL 81, CON 79
- Postgame Notes: NYL 62, ATL 78
- Postgame Notes: NYL 85, CHI 91