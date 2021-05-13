New York Islanders Sign Newkirk to Entry-Level Deal

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that Reece Newkirk has signed a three-year, entry-level contract.

Newkirk, 20, scored 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 24 games during his fourth season with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He ranked second on the team in assists and tied for third in points, while serving as an alternate captain for the second straight season.

A native of Moose Jaw, SK, Newkirk scored 162 points (69 goals, 93 assists) in 205 career WHL games over four seasons with Portland. He added three assists in 17 career postseason games. Newkirk posted WHL career highs in goals (29) and points (65) in 2019-20, finishing second on the team in goals and third in points.

The Islanders selected Newkirk in the fifth round (#147 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

