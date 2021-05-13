Monsters Annual Fan Salute Night Returns Friday for Final Home Game

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host Fan Salute Night presented by Dominion Energy on Friday, May 14, at 7:00 p.m. when the team takes on the Grand Rapids Griffins at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The annual end of the year celebration will be a night to show appreciation for Monsters fans' unwavering support during an unprecedented season.

The highlight of the evening will be an adapted version of the "Jersey off the Players' Backs" ceremony that has become a fan-favorite tradition at the Monsters' Fan Salute Night. All fans are eligible to enter to win one of 14 player jerseys leading up to the Friday's game through clevelandmonsters.com/fansalute. Winners will be contacted via email and have the jerseys shipped to them after sanitization. No purchase is necessary to win or enter, and fans will only need to apply once to be eligible for each subsequent drawing with winners being selected at random.

Earlier this week, the Monsters announced that Opening Night of the 2021-22 season will be on Friday, October 15, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. For a limited time, fans have the opportunity get FREE tickets to the next season's Home Opener by purchasing tickets to this Friday's season finale game. Tickets are available starting at just $10 for BOTH games at clevelandmonsters.com/october15. Start time, opponent, and promotional information will be announced on a later date.

Additionally on Fan Salute Night, The Monsters Community Foundation will hold a raffle through DASH Auction from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with several specialty items available including player worn jerseys and hoodies, a team autographed jersey and helmet as well as multiple autographed pucks. Friday night's game will also mark the culmination of a weeklong campaign through the Monsters social channels that included giveaways consisting of Oliver Bjorkstrand bobble heads, customized jersey phone wallpapers and more.

The Monsters Team Shop will offer a special Fan Salute 20% discount on Monsters Merchandise as the Item of the Game as well as $55 Monster Mystery Bundle Packs while supplies last. Each Monsters Mystery Bundle Pack will include a Bjorkstrand Bobblehead with a limit of six per person. The Mystery Bundle Pack and all other Monsters merchandise items are also available online while supplies last at monstersteamshop.com.

