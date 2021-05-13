Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Five Players from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning recalled forwards Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh, defensemen Andreas Borgman and Cal Foote, and goaltender Spencer Martin from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Katchouk, 22, has skated in 29 games with the Crunch during the 2020-21 season, posting 11 goals and 34 points to go along with 18 penalty minutes. The Waterloo, Ontario native ranks first on the Crunch for assists (23), points and plus/minus (+17). The 6-foot-2, 206-pound forward has skated in 164 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past three seasons, registering 36 goals and 89 points.

Raddysh, 23, has played in 27 games for Syracuse this season, posting 12 goals and 29 points to go along with 10 penalty minutes. The Caledon, Ontario native ranks second on the Crunch for points and is tied for first with three power-play goals. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound forward has appeared in 159 career AHL games, all with Syracuse over the past three seasons, collecting 49 goals and 110 points.

Borgman, 25, played in seven games for the Lightning this season, tallying two assists and four penalty minutes. He made his Bolts debut on March 7 at Chicago. The Stockholm, Sweden native has also skated in 12 games for Syracuse, recording three goals and five points. The 6-foot, 205-pound defenseman has played in 55 career NHL games, compiling three goals and 13 points to go along with 32 penalty minutes.

Foote, 22, skated in 35 games with the Bolts during the regular season, collecting a goal and three points to go along with a +9 rating and 29 penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut in the Lightning's home opener on January 13 against Chicago and scored his first career NHL goal on January 30 versus Nashville. The 6-foot-4, 227-pound defenseman also skated in six games for Syracuse, notching a goal and four points.

Martin, 25, has appeared in 15 games for the Crunch this season, posting a record of 7-5-2 to go along with a 2.83 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. The Oakville, Ontario native has played in 173 career AHL games over the past six seasons, earning a record of 68-74-18 to go along with a 3.00 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and nine shutouts. Martin has also appeared in three career NHL games, all with Colorado during the 2016-17 season.

