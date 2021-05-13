Tired Gulls Stopped by Colorado

The San Diego Gulls dropped a 2-1 decision to the Colorado Eagles tonight at Budweiser Events Center. The Gulls stopped all five Eagles power play chances and added a shorthanded goal. San Diego has killed 12 straight penalties over their last three games and 15 of their last 16 (93.8%). The Gulls rank third in the AHL with an 84.6% success rate on the penalty kill.

Despite the setback the Gulls rank tied for the AHL lead in wins (24) and points (49), while adding to their league lead in goals (146).

Chase De Leo scored his first shorthanded goal and team leading 15th goal of the campaign at 14:26 of the first period. The goal extended his point streak into a fourth game (3-2=5) and marks 8-13=21 points over his last 17 games. De Leo moved into a tie for third in scoring (15-19=34) and a tie for fourth in goals among AHL leaders.

Andrew Poturalski extended his assist streak to four games (1-6=7) with the lone helper on De Leo's goal, tying the third longest active streak in the AHL. Poturalski continues to lead the AHL in scoring (9-32=41) and assists.

Lukas Dostal made 27 saves in the setback.

San Diego faces off against the Colorado Eagles for the second game of their three-game series Friday, May 14 (6:05 p.m.) at Budweiser Events Center.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Andrew Agozzino

On readjusting to the Gulls lineup

It's always tough not playing for an extended period of time, but that's the reality for a lot of guys this year and it's just something you have to adjust to.

On the Gulls response after the first period

They were playing really hard and I think they caught us by surprise, even though they shouldn't have. This is a big time of year for a lot of guys for different reasons, but they definitely came out really hard.

On the power play

I think it was a good power play. Even though we didn't score, we had three or four great chances. He (Colorado netminder Adam Warner) made some good saves. I don't think there's too much to worry about or adjust there, because overall, it was a good power play.

On desperation level heading into the final two matchups against Colorado

It needs to be high. I think everyone knows that and every team is going to have that same mentality, so I think we all know where it has to be

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

We're in the stretch, it's not down the stretch, we only have a couple games left. I thought their team played with a little more urgency in the game and controlled a lot of the tight areas, blocking shots and had a lot of back pressure against us. We had trouble generating offense off of that.

On the Gulls response after the first period

You get a long five-on-three and you'd like to see some production out of that, not just energy. You have to score in that situation. That certainly hurts, but I thought we pushed in a hard way and obviously, it didn't work out for us. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters right now are points and that's one that hurts.

On Colorado's penalty kill

I started with the blocked shots. I think they do a great job on that, they pressure the puck in good areas and their goaltending was very solid tonight.

On the final two matchups against Colorado

I give credit where it's due. We looked like a team that did a little travel lately and wrapped up a playoff spot. I don't think you can play this game without a level of desperation.

