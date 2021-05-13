McCarthy Agrees to Terms with Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defenseman Connor McCarthy has agreed to terms on a two-year deal beginning in 2021-22.

McCarthy, 25, completed a four-year career at Clarkson University this past season, recording eight points (three goals, five assists) in 22 games. He served as an alternate captain with the Golden Knights and was named to the ECAC's First All-Star Team.

A native of LaSalle, Quebec, McCarthy set career highs in goals (nine), power-play goals (six), assists (11) and points (20) during his junior season in 2019-20. His 11 goals led all ECAC defensemen and McCarthy finished his college career with 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists) in 104 games. He earned ECAC Second All-Star Team honors in 2019-20 and helped Clarkson win the ECAC Championship in 2018-19.

The 6'7, 238-pound blueliner played two seasons with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) prior to attending Clarkson. He scored 59 points (19 goals, 40 assists) in 110 games from 2015-17.

