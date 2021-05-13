Iowa Wild Announces Guaranteed Dates for 2021-22

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League today announced six guaranteed home dates for the 2021-22 season.

The Wild finish their 34-game 2020-21 season with two games at Wells Fargo Arena against the Texas Stars, Friday and Saturday night. The American Hockey League announced earlier this season the 2021-22 campaign is set to run from Oct. 15, 2021, to Apr. 24, 2022, and features the following guaranteed home games for Iowa:

Friday, Oct. 22 (Home Opener)

Saturday, Nov. 13

Saturday, Dec. 4

Friday, Jan. 28

Saturday, Jan. 29

Friday, Feb. 11

Opponents for these guaranteed dates, along with the rest of the 2021-22 schedule, will be announced at a later date.

Iowa Wild 2021-22 season memberships and group reservations are now available for purchase. To secure season membership, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date this summer.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

