Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for the End of the Regular Season and Playoffs

HENDERSON (May 13, 2021)Â - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for the end of the regular season and playoffs. HSK will face off against the Bakersfield Condors for their final three games of the regular season, competing for the top seed in Pacific Division, on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, May 16 at 1 p.m. If the Silver Knights win any of the three games in regulation or if they lose all three games in the shootout, the HSK will secure the top spot in the Pacific Division.

GAME SCHEDULE

Dates and times are subject to change, all times local

Thurs. May 13 vs. BAK: 7 p.m.Â Â Â Â Presented by Dollar Loan Center

Sat. May 15 vs. BAK: 1 p.m.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Presented by Toyota

*Sun. May 16 vs. BAK: 1 p.m.Â Â Â Â Â Presented by YES! Air Conditioning & Plumbing

*If VGK plays on Sunday, May 16 at noon, this game will be moved to 5 p.m. If VGK does not play on Sunday, the Silver Knights game will go on at 1 p.m. as regularly scheduled.

TICKETING

The Silver Knights are excited to share that capacity has increased to 50 percent for all remaining home games. Tickets are available now for HSK's final three games of the regular season at this link. Seats start at just $10.

Season Ticket Members have the option to guarantee seating, comparable to their season ticket membership location, for every home game during the 2021 Pacific Division Playoffs by opting intoÂ Playoff Strips by Friday, May 14. Members can click here to register.

Information regarding single game playoff tickets will be released soon.

RETAIL

For the Silver Knights final three games of the regular season, the team will wear their white jerseys for the first time on home ice. Fans can purchase the jerseys and other HSK gear at The Livery at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, The Arsenal at City National Arena and at Orleans Arena during HSK home games.

2021 PACIFIC DIVISION PLAYOFFS

Play-In Series (May 18-19)

Game 1 - Tue., May 18 - #4 vs. #7, 1:00 PT (at Irvine, Calif.)

Game 2 - Tue., May 18 - #5 vs. #6, 7:30 PT (at Irvine, Calif.)

Game 3 - Wed., May 19 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:00 PT (at Irvine, Calif.)

Semifinal "A" (best-of-3; to conclude by May 24)

Game 1 - #1 vs. Play-In winner (at higher seed)

Game 2 - #1 vs. Play-In winner (at higher seed)

*Game 3 - #1 vs. Play-In winner (at higher seed)

Semifinal "B" (best-of-3; to conclude by May 24)

Game 1 - #2 vs. #3 (at higher seed)

Game 2 - #2 vs. #3 (at higher seed)

*Game 3 - #2 vs. #3 (at higher seed)

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3; to conclude by May 29)

Game 1 - Semifinal winners (at higher seed)

Game 2 - Semifinal winners (at higher seed)

*Game 3 - Semifinal winners (at higher seed)

*if necessary

BROADCAST INFORMATION

The final two games of the regular season vs. Bakersfield will be televised locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6). Fans can watch all Henderson Silver Knights regular season and playoff games on AHLTV and can listen on 1230 The Game.

TV broadcast information for playoffs will be announced at a later date.

