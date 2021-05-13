Forward Adam Beckman Reassigned to Iowa

May 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Minnesota Wild 2019 third round draft pick, Adam Beckman, has been reassigned to the American League (AHL) club.

Beckman, 20 (5/10/01), recently finished his third season with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The Saskatoon, Sask. native finished second in the WHL in goals, recording 17 goals, ten assists, for 27 points in 21 games played.

The 6-foot-1, 173-pound forward skated in seven AHL games earlier this season with Iowa and put up two goals, one assist, for three points.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.