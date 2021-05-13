Eagles Sign Mutala, Recall Carr from Utah

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Sasha Mutala to an amateur tryout agreement. In addition, the Eagles have recalled goaltender Kevin Carr from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Mutala started the season in the AHL with Colorado, notching one assist in four contests. The 6-foot, 200-pound winger then returned to finish out his career with the Tri-City Americans of the WHL. He would wrap up the 2020-21 campaign by registering 20 points in 19 games with the Americans. In total, the 20-year-old collected 65 goals and 89 assists in 217 total WHL contests.

Carr returns to the Eagles after generating a record of 5-8-1 in 15 appearances this year with Utah, to go along with a 3.63 goals-against average and a .875 save-percentage.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the San Diego Gulls on Friday, May 14th at 7:05pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

