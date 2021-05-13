Werner Helps Drive Colorado to 2-1 Win over San Diego

May 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Adam Werner turned aside 26 of the 27 shots he faced to help lead the Eagles to a 2-1 win over the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday. Forwards Martin Kaut and Riley Woods each netted a goal in the victory, while defenseman Keaton Middleton chipped in a pair of assists. The win was punctuated by a 3-for-3 performance in a contest where the Gulls were limited to just 23 shots on net.

Colorado would score the game's first goal when Kaut drove into the zone and picked up a rebound in the right-wing circle before firing the puck into the back of the net. The goal was Kaut's sixth of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 8:02 mark of the first period.

The lead would grow just 2:18 later when Woods fielded a cross slot pass from forward Jean-Luc Foudy and snapped a shot past Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal to put Colorado on top, 2-0.

An Eagles power play later in the period would backfire when a Colorado turnover allowed San Diego forward Chase De Leo to barrel down the ice on a breakaway and bury a shorthanded goal to trim the Eagles advantage to 2-1 with 5:34 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play.

Still leading 2-1 to begin the second period, Colorado would be put to the test early, as the Gulls would earn 1:48 on a 5-on-3 power play. Despite several quality chances, the penalty kill would rise to the occasion and kill off the 5-on-3, and the ensuing 5-on-4. Each team would put eight shots on goal in the middle frame and the Eagles would head to the dressing room still leading, 2-1 after 40 minutes of action.

San Diego would ramp up the pressure on Colorado in the third period, outshooting the Eagles, 12-7 in the final frame. As time ticked down in the contest, the Gulls would pull Dostal in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest. The extra man would not pay dividends, however, as Werner and company would hold San Diego off the scoresheet to secure the 2-1 victory.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the San Diego Gulls on Friday, May 14th at 7:05pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.