New York Islanders Sign Liukas

June 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - The New York Islanders have signed forward Eetu Liukas to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Liukas, 20, scored 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 58 games during his third season in Finland's Liiga and his first with HPK. The Turku, Finland native finished third on HPK in goals and led the league with 104 penalty minutes.

The Islanders selected Liukas in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. In 128 career Liiga games with HPK and TPS, Liukas has 38 points (23 goals, 15 assists). He added four goals in 17 career playoffs games, helping TPS twice reach the Liiga Finals.

On the international stage, Liukas won Silver with Team Finland at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton, recording two assists and a plus-3 rating in six games. He also skated for Finland at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.