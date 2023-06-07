New York Islanders Sign Liukas
June 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - The New York Islanders have signed forward Eetu Liukas to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Liukas, 20, scored 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 58 games during his third season in Finland's Liiga and his first with HPK. The Turku, Finland native finished third on HPK in goals and led the league with 104 penalty minutes.
The Islanders selected Liukas in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. In 128 career Liiga games with HPK and TPS, Liukas has 38 points (23 goals, 15 assists). He added four goals in 17 career playoffs games, helping TPS twice reach the Liiga Finals.
On the international stage, Liukas won Silver with Team Finland at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton, recording two assists and a plus-3 rating in six games. He also skated for Finland at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
