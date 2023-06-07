Score Hot Deals at Oink Outfitters End of Season Sale - June 8 & 9

Did you miss out on our end of season garage sale event last weekend? Fear not! Our Oink Outfitters Team Store will be open Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day with some hot sales on your favorite Rockford IceHogs merch, including hats as low as $10, pucks for $4, and historic framed pictures for just $30.

To access the store and our end of season sale, enter the BMO Center through the doors at Church and Chestnut. Credit card transactions only. Cash will not be accepted.

You can also still purchase game-issued, game worn and autographed jerseys from the '22-'23 season, including jerseys that are part of our "Seats for Kids" initiative. "Seats for Kids" jersey and ticket donation packages include $1,000 and $750 options. For each jersey purchased at the $1,000 level, the IceHogs will donate 75 tickets in your name to bring underserved and underprivileged children to a Rockford IceHogs game at the BMO Center during the '23-'24 season, while for each $750 jersey purchased, the IceHogs will donate 50 tickets in your name for this program.

Thanks to our "Seats for Kids" program and the generosity of fans supporting this program last season, we were able to provide close to $9,000 worth of tickets to kids from local school districts, Rockford Park District programs, Milestone, and Safe Families of Greater Rockford, just to name a few.

So don't miss our special end of season sale at Oink Outfitters Thursday and Friday, June 8-9!

