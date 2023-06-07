Syracuse Crunch Announce Front Office Hires

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the hiring of Annika Tyson as Community & Partnership Activation Manager and Jordan Bergen as Merchandise & Game Operations Manager.

Tyson joins the Crunch full-time after spending the 2022-23 campaign as a seasonal intern.

In her position, Tyson will oversee the Crunch Foundation, the charitable extension of the Syracuse Crunch, which works to positively impact the Central New York community by providing support and funds to nonprofit groups, educational programs and community initiatives. She will also assist the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships with all aspects of sponsorship proposals and contract fulfillment.

Originally from Fayetteville, New York, Tyson graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2023 with a B.A. in Economics along with French and Francophone Studies.

Bergen joins the Crunch full-time after spending the 2022-23 season as a game operations intern.

As Merchandise & Game Operations Manager, Bergen will oversee the team's official merchandise while also assisting in all aspects of the Crunch Authentic Program. Additionally, she will assist with in-arena operations on game days.

Bergen graduated from SUNY Cortland in 2023 with her B.S. in Sport Management with a concentration in Sport Sales and Marketing.

