Bears Partner to Televise Calder Cup Finals on FOX43 and NBC Sports Washington

June 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have advanced to the Calder Cup Finals for the 24th time in franchise history, and thanks to the club's partnership with WPMT FOX43 and NBC Sports Washington and presenting sponsors Abel & Son Roofing and Siding, Members 1st, and Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, fans can catch the games versus the Coachella Valley Firebirds on television.

The 2023 Calder Cup Finals sees the AHL's oldest and most historic club battle with the AHL's newest club, and thanks to FOX43 and NBC Sports Washington,all games in the best-of-seven series will be televised as Hershey chases its 12th Calder Cup.

The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals TV schedule:

Game 1 - Thursday, June 8 at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. on FOX43 and NBC Sports Washington

Game 2 - Saturday, June 10 at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. on Antenna TV and NBC Sports Washington

Game 3 - Tuesday, June 13 vs. Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV and NBC Sports Washington+

Game 4 - Thursday, June 15 vs. Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. on FOX43 and NBC Sports Washington

*Game 5 - Saturday, June 17 vs. Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV and NBC Sports Washington

*Game 6 - Monday, June 19 at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. on TBA and NBC Sports Washington

* Game 7 - Wednesday, June 21 at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. on FOX43 and NBC Sports Washington

* If Necessary

Dates and channels are subject to change

The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will team up with FOX43's Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista on the call. All games will continue to be heard on the Bears Radio Network and via the Bears Mobile app as games will be simulcast. Games will also be available on the AHL's streaming video platform, AHLTV.

All broadcasts will be produced by FOX43's Ed Albert. Home broadcasts will be co-produced with Great Save Productions.

Antenna TV may be found on WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88.

WPMT FOX43 is Central Pennsylvania's FOX station serving Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. Owned by TEGNA Inc., FOX43 is the area's leader for local and national sports coverage. In addition to the Bears, the station carries the NFL on FOX, MLB on FOX, NASCAR on FOX as well as local high school football pregame show, The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy. FOX43 is also Central PA's official Philadelphia Eagles station carrying both preseason and regular season games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.