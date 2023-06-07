Former Bridgeport Forward Anders Lee Named Finalist for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

June 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - New York Islanders captain and former Bridgeport forward Anders Lee has been named a finalist for the National Hockey League's King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives, led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, and announced at the NHL Awards in Nashville on June 26.

Lee is a leader both on and off the ice. His contributions to the community include the following:

- Lee is a "Jambassador" for the Jam Kancer in The Kan Foundation, which raises funds by staging "Kancer Jam" events featuring the backyard game Kan Jam. Lee became involved after viewing a speech made by then-15-year-old Fenov Pierre-Louis at a Kancer Jam event. Lee befriended Fenov, a cancer patient at the time, and invited him to speak at the first Anders Lee Kancer Jam event held on March 18, 2017. Lee has inspired fellow NHL players Zach Bogosian, Alex Killorn, Ryan McDonagh, JT Miller, and Kevin Shattenkirk, as well as countless other individuals, to stage Kancer Jam events in their own communities.

Prior to Lee's involvement, Jam Kancer in The Kan raised a total of $130,000 in two years. That fundraising total now stands at over $2,000,000. Lee has helped Jam Kancer become an internationally renowned organization, supporting hundreds of families affected by cancer.

- For the last four seasons, Lee has invited a family that has been affected by cancer to each Islanders home game. Guests include patients who are in cancer treatment, families who have lost a loved one to cancer, and local healthcare workers aiding in cancer treatment. These guests are treated to lower bowl arena seats near the team bench and meet the Islanders Captain following the game. Lee has purchased season tickets for the program since the 2019-20 campaign, totaling more than $40,000.

- Lee continues to fund academic scholarships in memory of his dear friend, Fenov Pierre-Louis, who passed away in July of 2018. The Islanders Captain pledged to Fenov that he would advocate on his behalf long after he was gone. Lee has donated more than $50,000 in scholarships over the last five years.

- Throughout the year, Lee reaches out to local community members to help those struggling financially or undergoing hardships due to their cancer diagnosis. Around the holiday season, Lee "adopts" numerous families to help make their holidays special, purchasing gifts, and in special circumstances, visiting the family's home to make a delivery. Lee also takes the time to record video messages to those who are ill and might not be able to attend an Islanders game, offering words of encouragement and support. To date, Lee has contributed more than $100,000 in personal donations to assist in these initiatives.

The first-place finisher of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.