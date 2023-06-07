Wallstedt Named to AHL Top Prospects Team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Iowa Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt was named to the inaugural AHL Top Prospects Team, determined by the American Hockey League's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers as the three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2022-23. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.

2022-23 AHL Top Prospects Team

Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, Iowa Wild

Defenseman David Jiricek, Cleveland Monsters

Defenseman Simon Nemec, Utica Comets

Forward Tyson Foerster, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Forward Jiri Kulich, Rochester Americans

Forward Lukas Reichel, Rockford IceHogs

Wallstedt had a memorable season in 2022-23, his first campaign in North America after playing in his native Sweden. The rookie was named the league's Goaltender of the Month for January and later represented the Wild organization at the AHL All-Star Classic. He posted a record of 18-15-5 with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 38 appearances with Iowa, highlighted by a Nov. 12 start at Chicago in which he made 37 saves to earn his first AHL win while also scoring an empty-net goal. Wallstedt was a first-round choice (20th overall) by Minnesota in the 2021 NHL Draft.

