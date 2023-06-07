Eagles Sign Forward Cedric Pare for 2023-24 Season

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Cedric Pare to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Pare posted eight goals and 13 assists in 42 games last season with Colorado, adding four goals and two assists in seven postseason contests. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound center also appeared in four AHL contests with the Belleville Senators during the 2022-23 campaign, notching one goal and two assists.

A sixth-round pick of the Boston Bruins in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Pare spent the entire 2021-22 season with the Senators, collecting four goals and six assists in 41 contests with Belleville. The 24-year-old began his professional career with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies in 2020-21, generating 17 goals and 23 assists in 67 games.

A native of Levis, Quebec, Pare netted 72 goals and 119 assists in 261 career contests in the QMJHL with the Saint John Sea Dogs and Rimouski Oceanic and helped lead the Sea Dogs to the 2017 QMJHL Championship.

