Reichel Named to Inaugural AHL Top Prospects Team
June 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Rockford IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel was named to the inaugural AHL Top Prospects Team, determined by the American Hockey League's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers as the three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players.
To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2022-23. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.
2022-23 AHL Top Prospects Team
Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, Iowa Wild
Defenseman David Jiricek, Cleveland Monsters
Defenseman Simon Nemec, Utica Comets
Forward Tyson Foerster, Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Forward Jiri Kulich, Rochester Americans
Forward Lukas Reichel, Rockford IceHogs
In his second professional season, Reichel appeared in 55 games for the IceHogs, scoring 20 goals and tallying 31 assists. Reichel was also a first-time All-Star this year, and was one of three IceHogs to take part in the 2023 All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec. The 21-year-old also racked up seven goals and eight assists with the Chicago Blackhawks this season. Reichel was drafted in the first round (17th overall) by Chicago in the 2020 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2023
- Reichel Named to Inaugural AHL Top Prospects Team - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Partner to Televise Calder Cup Finals on FOX43 and NBC Sports Washington - Hershey Bears
- Score Hot Deals at Oink Outfitters End of Season Sale - June 8 & 9 - Rockford IceHogs
- Foerster Named to AHL Top Prospects Team - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- CV Firebirds vs. Hershey Bears Calder Cup Finals Championship Preview - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Simon Nemec Named to 2022-23 American Hockey League Top Prospects Team - Utica Comets
- Wallstedt Named to AHL Top Prospects Team - Iowa Wild
- AHL Unveils Inaugural Top Prospects Team - AHL
- New York Islanders Sign Liukas - Bridgeport Islanders
- Former Bridgeport Forward Anders Lee Named Finalist for King Clancy Memorial Trophy - Bridgeport Islanders
- Eagles Sign Forward Cedric Pare for 2023-24 Season - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Front Office Hires - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to One-Year Contract Extension - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Reichel Named to Inaugural AHL Top Prospects Team
- Score Hot Deals at Oink Outfitters End of Season Sale - June 8 & 9
- Kale Howarth Re-Enlists with IceHogs for 2023-24
- BMO Center Getting a Refreshed Look for Fall 2023, Summer Renovations and Construction Begins
- Reminder: Purchase a Jersey & Send Kids to an IceHogs Game