Reichel Named to Inaugural AHL Top Prospects Team

June 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Rockford IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel was named to the inaugural AHL Top Prospects Team, determined by the American Hockey League's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers as the three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2022-23. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.

2022-23 AHL Top Prospects Team

Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, Iowa Wild

Defenseman David Jiricek, Cleveland Monsters

Defenseman Simon Nemec, Utica Comets

Forward Tyson Foerster, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Forward Jiri Kulich, Rochester Americans

Forward Lukas Reichel, Rockford IceHogs

In his second professional season, Reichel appeared in 55 games for the IceHogs, scoring 20 goals and tallying 31 assists. Reichel was also a first-time All-Star this year, and was one of three IceHogs to take part in the 2023 All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec. The 21-year-old also racked up seven goals and eight assists with the Chicago Blackhawks this season. Reichel was drafted in the first round (17th overall) by Chicago in the 2020 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.