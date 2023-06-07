Providence Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to One-Year Contract Extension

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, June 7, that the Providence Bruins have re-signed forward Justin Brazeau to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Brazeau, 25, skated in 67 games for Providence last season. He ranked third on the team in scoring with 16 goals and 29 assists for 45 points. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound forward has posted 31 goals, 26 assists and 57 points in his two seasons with Providence. The New Liskeard, Ontario, native played two seasons with the Toronto Marlies from 2019-2021.

