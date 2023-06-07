Providence Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to One-Year Contract Extension
June 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, June 7, that the Providence Bruins have re-signed forward Justin Brazeau to a one-year American Hockey League contract.
Brazeau, 25, skated in 67 games for Providence last season. He ranked third on the team in scoring with 16 goals and 29 assists for 45 points. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound forward has posted 31 goals, 26 assists and 57 points in his two seasons with Providence. The New Liskeard, Ontario, native played two seasons with the Toronto Marlies from 2019-2021.
Check out the Providence Bruins Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2023
- Providence Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to One-Year Contract Extension - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to One-Year Contract Extension
- Providence Bruins Acquire Vincent Arsenau from Abbotsford Canucks
- Providence Bruins Sign Owen Pederson to Two-Year AHL Contract
- P-Bruins' Season Ends with Game Four Loss to Wolf Pack
- Didier Named Providence Bruins 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year