Dallas Stars Extend Defenseman Alexander Petrovic

June 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic

(Texas Stars, Credit: Trevor Murphy) Texas Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic(Texas Stars, Credit: Trevor Murphy)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a one-year two-way contract extension that begins in the 2023-24 season.

Petrovic, 31, had a career-setting 2022-23 regular-season campaign for the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He tied his career high in games played, appearing in 71 of the team's 72 regular-season games, pacing Texas blueliners and co-leading the club. He shared second among team defensemen in goals (9) and ranked fifth in assists (18) and points (9-18--27), setting personal bests in goals and points and tying his career high in assists. Petrovic also ranked second among all AHL skaters in plus-minus (+34), trailing only teammate Ryan Shea (+37).

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound rearguard suited up in all eight games for Texas in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, leading team d-men in goals (3) and sharing first in points (3-2--5) with a team-best +9 rating. He racked up all five points over a four-game point streak vs. Milwaukee in the Central Division Finals.

The 2022-23 campaign marked his eighth AHL season and his second with Texas. He's appeared in 357 regular-season contests with Texas, Stockton, Providence and San Antonio, registering 129 points (27-102--129) and +43 plus-minus rating.

Petrovic has also appeared in 263 career NHL regular-season games for Florida and Edmonton from 2012-2019, registering 50 points (5-45--50) and 360 penalty minutes. He also appeared in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with Florida in 2016, posting four points (1-3--4).

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Petrovic was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and was signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 28, 2021.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.