New Food & Beverage Options Elevate the Boomers Baseball Experience

SCHAUMBURG, IL - With a new season of Schaumburg Boomers baseball beginning this week, the front office staff is excited to unveil its newest menu items to the public.

Now in the second season under General Manager Michael Larson, and with Food & Beverage Manager Devin Maney leading culinary innovations for the team, the team will have several new snacks, meals and drinks to sample along the concourse and on the VIP Suite level.

To find the most dramatic change to the stadium's concessions, look up toward the former media area or take the elevator to the third floor.

JIM BEAM CLUB

"We're very excited about our partnership with Jim Beam," Maney said, "and the most prominent display of that pride can be seen in the newly-completed Jim Beam Club." The Jim Beam Club will service the patrons of the suite level but also offers a new ticketed area for fans. A limited number of Jim Beam Club tickets will be available each game for $20 each.

The space has been radically transformed with an epoxy-poured floor, leather bar chairs, high-top tables, and a weathered-wood-clad bar appointed with the full array of liquor in the Beam Suntory line, including Effen vodkas, Maker's Mark bourbon, and Hornitos tequila. The sponsorship makes sense for Beam Suntory, as the company recently moved its U.S. headquarters to downtown Chicago.

Jim Beam's influence will also be seen on the concourse level, with Swashbuckler Sangria offered at two concourse-level stands, and that's not the only new beverage that Boomers fans will notice on the menus.

EXPANDED BEER OPTIONS

The most sign of beverage changes that fans will see this season is displayed, literally, in bold type on the left outfield wall. Budweiser products will now be served at Boomers Stadium, including the full complement of Michelob, Old Style, and Goose Island products.

The staff hasn't stopped at adding mainstream beverage options. Several craft and independent local brews can be found throughout the park. Returning to the lineup will be selections from Boulevard, Church Street, Itasca, Founders, and Great Lakes brewing companies.

One brand in particular, Pollyanna Brewing Company, will be served from its own dedicated venue.

POLLYANNA CABANA

The Pollyanna Cabana is now located on the stadium's first base side, just beyond the concourse near the lawn area. Expanded and tented for all-weather comfort, this 21-and-over area will be a great place for adults to congregate and sample beers produced just a few miles away. Any fans 21 & older can use the Pollyanna Cabana.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Schaumburg Boomers to bring locally-brewed craft beer to the thousands of fans each night," said brewery Co-Founder and CFO Ryan Weidner. "The Pollyanna Cabana provides a traditional beer garden setting where fans can enjoy award-winning craft beer brewed right down the street at our Roselle brewery while watching their favorite local pro ball club, enhancing the fan experience."

NEW FOODS

Come to games this season with a big appetite, because there are several exciting new choices to satisfy any craving.

The team is pleased with the newest dedicated food venue-so much so that they've dedicated a floor-to-ceiling mural to advertise it.

RIB SHACK

"I've wanted to add ribs to the stadium menu since I arrived," Larson said, "But we had to make sure that the delivery plan was just right. We will not introduce anything new to the mix unless we know we can execute on delivery with quality and consistency."

A limited quantity of the succulent 1/3 rack portions, as well as a rotating selection of various pulled pork, brisket, and other choices.

Maney explains the strategy his staff will employ. "Items at the Rib Shack will be first-come, first-served until we've sold out, and we expect that will happen every game-sometimes before the game even begins. This barbecue will be in high demand, I'm sure."

The Rib Shack will be an excellent addition, similar to ballpark favorites like Ben's Pretzels and the Mac Shack.

NACHO HELMETS

Yet another new choice available for hungry Boomers fans: Nachos in a Helmet-yes, served in a full-sized souvenir helmet.

"These are nachos that are meant to be shared. The helmets will be easy to pass among groups in the stands," said Maney. "The nachos will be loaded with beef, salsa, olives, and more."

Nacho Helmets will be available at the Walking Taco concessions stand located behind home plate.

POPCORN STAND

Continuing the food-in-a helmet theme, the Boomers have upgraded their approach to a baseball standard: popcorn. Souvenir helmets will be sold that can be refilled with popcorn all game long.

"Our approach is about offering something for everybody," said Maney. "There are people who arrive expecting their standard stadium favorites, and there are others who are looking for more unique items. We're offering the traditional snacks, and we're offering truly culinary-level menu items, too. The price points are all very reasonable, as well."

ALL YOU CAN EAT WEDNESDAYS

To that end, the Boomers are introducing a new value-driven option: All You Can Eat Wednesdays at every Wednesday night home game (except July 3). For ten dollars per person, the team will issue a wristband entitling a fan to unlimited hot dogs, popcorn and peanuts.

"We know that our fans have entertainment choices throughout the suburbs," Larson said. "With every game, we always want to make the experience even better than the game before. And I think were achieving that."

Experience Boomers baseball this season, starting opening day this Tuesday, May 14th. Game time is 6:30 p.m. Post-Game Fireworks presented by Wintrust Community Banks and $1 Hot Dog Tuesday. Tickets available at Boomers Stadium and www.boomersbaseball.com.

