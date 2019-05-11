Miners Drop Middle Game in Evansville

May 11, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Southern Illinois Miners News Release





Evansville, IN - The Southern Illinois Miners got an early lead, but for the second night in a row, they could not solve the Evansville starting pitcher, as the Otters scored six unanswered runs from there on out for a 6-1 final score, dropping the Miners to 0-2 on the young season at Bosse Field.

After an 88-minute rain delay moved the start of the game to 8:02 p.m., Joe Duncan led off the contest with a bunt single, and moved to second on a throwing error on the same play from Evansville third baseman Ryan Long. Later in the inning, with Duncan at third and two outs, Chris Iriart hit a ground ball to Otters shortstop J.J. Gould, who booted it for an error to bring home Duncan and put Southern Illinois ahead 1-0.

The Otters would tie the game in the second inning with an unearned run of their own off of Austin Dubsky, as Keith Greishaber was hit with a two-out pitch, followed by an error on Cletis Avery that allowed Hunter Cullen to reach base. Rob Calabrese's RBI single then knotted the score at 1-1.

It remained 1-1 until the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Otters went ahead for good by scoring three times in the frame off Dubsky (0-1). They would also add two more runs in the seventh inning against reliever Heath Renz for the final 6-1 margin.

Meanwhile, Otters starter Randy Wynne (1-0) allowed just one hit in his final seven innings of work, walking none and striking out 12 to shut down Southern Illinois' offense as the Miners dropped their ninth straight game in Evansville dating back to 2017.

The Miners will look to avoid a sweep in the series finale on Sunday, May 12 at 12:35 p.m. Steven Ridings will pitch for Southern Illinois while Austin Nicely will throw for Evansville.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.