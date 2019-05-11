Crushers squander chances to score in 3-0 loss

AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy Health, left five runners stranded in scoring position on Saturday night at Sprenger Healthcare Stadium as they dropped the second game of their series with the Windy City Thunderbolts, in a 3-0 loss.

The loss for the Crushers (1-1) snapped a five game winning streak at home dating back to last season, while the Thunderbolts (1-2) scored their first victory of the season.

Both teams had chances to score early on. David Oppenheim started the game with a double to left for Windy City, but was erased at third base moments later on a 6-3-5 double play. Lake Erie's leadoff hitter James Davison started the bottom of the first with a single, stole second, and made his way to third on a wild pitch, but never scored.

The Crushers left Davison stranded at second in the third inning, and left two on in the fourth inning as well, before Windy City snapped a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth.

Oppenheim started the rally with a one out walk, and Randy Perez followed with a single. Dash Winningham was issued a free pass to load the bases before Derek Bangert's groundout scored Oppenheim to give the T-Bolts a 1-0 lead. Patrick Mathis then stroked a run scoring single to plate the next run.

Windy City took advantage of two Lake Erie errors in the seventh inning to add another run. Brynn Martinez reached on a one out single, then advanced to second as Oppenheim reached on Dane Hutcheon's error at third. Perez then reached on a fielder's choice, and Aaron Hill's errant throw at second base on the play allowed Martinez to score.

Christian Morris (1-0) tossed six scoreless innings to score the victory, allowing just five hits and walked two while fanning six. Dylan Prohoroff (1) worked a scoreless ninth inning to grab the save, while Jake Repavich (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs, two earned on three hits while walking three in three innings of relief. Greyfer Eregua started the game for the Crushers and tossed five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits.

Davison paced the Crushers offensively, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Dale Burdick also hit safely twice with a pair of base hits.

The Crushers will finish their three game series with the Windy City Thunderbolts at Sprenger Healthcare Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Pat Ledet will take the mound for the Crushers and the Thunderbolts will counter with righty Tyler Thornton. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.

The Lake Erie Crushers, the 2009 Frontier League Champions, and 2011 Frontier League Organization of the year, play ball at Sprenger Health Care Stadium, a 5,000 capacity stadium located in Avon, Ohio. The Frontier League is an independent baseball league with 10 teams operating throughout the Midwest. For more information on tickets, promotions and team news, visit the team website at www.LakeErieCrushers.com or call 440-934-3636.

