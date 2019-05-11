Wynne Fans 13, Long Comes up Big at the Plate in Otters 6-1 Win

May 11, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - After the Miners scored an unearned run in the first, Otters pitcher Randy Wynne was able to get into his groove, with 13 strikeouts through eight innings, as the Otters defeated the Southern Illinois Miners by a score of 6-1.

A fielding error by Otters shortstop J.J. Gould allowed the Miners to score in the first inning.

In the second, a fielding error was made by Miners shortstop Cletis Avery, putting runners on first and third. Otters catcher Rob Calabrese made the Miners pay with an RBI single to right field, tying the game at one after two.

In the fifth inning, the Otters would take the lead for good. Ryan Long continued his offensive prowess as he knocked in David Cronin on an RBI single to give the Otters the lead. A wild pitch from Miners starter Austin Dubsky allowed Long to score the third run of the game, as the Otters sent eight men to the plate, scoring a total of three runs in the inning to take a commanding four-run lead.

Dubsky would be pulled during the fifth, going 4.2 innings, allowing four runs - three earned - on five hits.

Wynne, on the other hand, had his fastball and curveball working tonight, having 73% of his pitches for strikes.

The Otters would add two more runs in the seventh, scoring six runs on eight hits.

The series finale against the Miners will start at 12:35 p.m. on Sunday. The game can be seen on the Otters Digital Network via YouTube and on the radio on 91.5 FM WUEV. David Nguyen will have the play by play with Bill McKeon as the analyst.

The Otters are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

