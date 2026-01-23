Nathan Rourke's MOP Season

Published on January 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







A look back at Nathan Rourke's 2025 CFL season, showcasing his biggest throws, clutch moments, and game-changing plays throughout his MOP winning campaign.







