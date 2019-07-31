Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (44-62) vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (64-44)

July 31, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #107: Nashville Sounds (44-62) vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (64-44)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-3, 7.23) vs. LHP Dietrich Enns (10-6, 6.13)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

All fans win on Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi at First Tennessee Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates are guaranteed a free prize. Additionally, all fans are welcome to run the bases after the game if the Sounds win.

Faith and Family Worship Night - Join the Sounds for a night of worship and baseball at First Tennessee Park. Ryan Stevenson performs a pre-game concert near the Family Fun Zone with worship set to begin at 6:00. Fans attending Faith and Family Worship Night can receive a $2 ticket discount by ordering tickets online.

From the Notes

Austin Bibens-Dirkx: 34-year-old Austin Bibens-Dirkx starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA in 5 starts with Nashville. He has covered 23.2 innings and has allowed 29 hits and 11 walks while recording 20 strikeouts. He last pitched on July 23 against Oklahoma City and was tagged with the loss after he allowed 8 runs on 9 hits in 5.0 innings. Bibens-Dirkx started his 2019 with the Uni-President Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. He pitched 15 games overseas, starting 9 of them. Overall, he went 2-5 with a 5.28 ERA (46.0 IP/27 ER) and 1.26 WHIP. Bibens-Dirkx split 2018 between Triple-A Round Rock and Texas. In his second season with the Rangers, he went 2-3 with a 6.20 ERA in 13 games (6 starts). He went 3-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) for Round Rock. In 37 MLB games, Bibens-Dirkx is 7-5 with a 5.27 ERA (114.1 IP/67 ER) in 37 games (12 starts). In 340 MiLB games, he's 64-61 with a 4.22 ERA. Bibens-Dirkx was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

Solak Power: Second baseman Nick Solak drilled his 5th home run in 12 games with Nashville last night. Overall in 97 games with Nashville and Triple-A Durham, Solak has 22 home runs, surpassing his single-season high of 19 with Double-A Montgomery in 2018.

Day Game Wes Had a Night: Last night's starter Wes Benjamin went a season-high 6 2/3 innings and got a no-decision. It was the 23rd time a Nashville starter went at least 6.0 innings in a game in 2019, and the fourth time for Benjamin. The Sounds are 11-12 in the 23 games.

Rare Setback: Last night's loss for the Sounds was a rare one with only their fifth loss of the season when leading after six and seven innings. They are now 32-5 when leading after six and 33-5 when leading after seven.

No Chihuahuas Welcome: Since joining the Pacific Coast League in 2014, El Paso has had their way in Nashville. After last night's loss, the Sounds are now 1-8 against the Chihuahuas at First Tennessee Park. El Paso swept a four-game series in 2015 and won three of four in 2017. Nashville's lone win was a 7-3 game on May 6, 2017.

