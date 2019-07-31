Chihuahuas' Rally Falls Short at Nashville
July 31, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by five runs in the fifth inning Wednesday and got within one of Nashville, but lost to the Sounds 7-6. The Chihuahuas and Sounds have split the first two games of the series.
Trailing 7-2, the Chihuahuas sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the fifth, scoring four runs on six hits. Neither team scored in the final four innings of the game. Dietrich Enns pitched six innings for El Paso, the 18th time in his last 19 appearances that he's thrown five or more innings.
Seth Mejias-Brean went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for El Paso. Wednesday was just the second Chihuahuas loss at First Tennessee Park in 10 games there all-time.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-sounds/2019/07/31/579823#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579823
Team Records: El Paso (64-45), Nashville (45-62)
Next Game: Thursday, 6:05 pm at First Tennessee Park. El Paso RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (0-1, 14.59) vs. Nashville RHP Seth Maness (6-3, 5.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 31, 2019
- Chihuahuas' Rally Falls Short at Nashville - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Express blank Grizzlies 6-0 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Guzman's Slam Leads Sounds to Win - Nashville Sounds
- Pena, Shaw power River Cats past Missions - Sacramento River Cats
- River Cats Even up Series with the Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Sosa, Arozarena, Hudson Star in 7-6 Redbirds Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Isotopes Fall for a Season-High Sixth Time in a Row - Albuquerque Isotopes
- The Aviators Will Host 'The Masked Singer' on Saturday August 3 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Game Notes vs. Iowa - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (44-62) vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (64-44) - Nashville Sounds
- Aces to Host "Home Run for Life" Ceremony Friday, August 2 at Greater Nevada Field - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 31, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (46-62) vs Albuquerque Isotopes (45-63) - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Sacramento River Cats - San Antonio Missions
- 2019 El Paso Chihuahuas Playoff Tickets on Sale August 2nd - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Las Vegas Ballpark Named Ballpark of the Year - Las Vegas Aviators
- Rainiers Best Chasers 3-2 in 10 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Fans Receive Their 2018 Triple-A National Championship Rings on Friday, August 23 - Memphis Redbirds
- Savoring a Special Moment with Teammates - San Antonio Missions
- Dodgers Take Series Opener - Salt Lake Bees
- Reyes de Plata's Magic Ends in 8-7 Loss to New Orleans - Las Vegas Aviators
- Rainiers Take Homestand Opener against Omaha on Walk-Off Wild Pitch in Extras - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Bats Sting Bees in 9-3 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Outplay I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Aces Power Past Iowa, Win Seventh Consecutive Game - Reno Aces
- 'Cakes Win Series Opener - New Orleans Baby Cakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.