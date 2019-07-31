Chihuahuas' Rally Falls Short at Nashville

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by five runs in the fifth inning Wednesday and got within one of Nashville, but lost to the Sounds 7-6. The Chihuahuas and Sounds have split the first two games of the series.

Trailing 7-2, the Chihuahuas sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the fifth, scoring four runs on six hits. Neither team scored in the final four innings of the game. Dietrich Enns pitched six innings for El Paso, the 18th time in his last 19 appearances that he's thrown five or more innings.

Seth Mejias-Brean went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for El Paso. Wednesday was just the second Chihuahuas loss at First Tennessee Park in 10 games there all-time.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-sounds/2019/07/31/579823#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579823

Team Records: El Paso (64-45), Nashville (45-62)

Next Game: Thursday, 6:05 pm at First Tennessee Park. El Paso RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (0-1, 14.59) vs. Nashville RHP Seth Maness (6-3, 5.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

