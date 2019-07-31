Game Notes vs. Iowa

The Aces come into tonight's game riding a seven-game win streak, the longest of the season. Taylor Widener will take the ball for Reno looking to make it eight straight. He enters the contest with a 6-6 record and 7.94 ERA over a Pacific Coast League leading 21 starts. He was quality in his last start against Tacoma on July 25 allowing three earned runs on four hits over six innings to go with five strikeouts. He's 19 strikeouts away from breaking Taylor Clarke's single-season record for most punch outs in a season of 125 set in 2018. Iowa will send right-hander Matt Swarmer to the mound to look and stop the Aces streak. He enters the game with a 5-10 record and 6.32 ERA over 20 appearances this season for Iowa. He got hit hard in his last start against San Antonio on July 25 surrendering nine runs in 5.1 innings in a loss.

Notes:

Keep it Rollin': With a win tonight, the Aces win-streak will move to eight games tying a franchise record. Reno has won eight games in a row twice before. Once in 2011 from July 9-19. Then again in 2012 when they swept consecutive 4-game series on May 4-11 against Tacoma and Memphis. Over the current streak, the Aces are averaging 10 runs per game on offense. Andy Young is batting .391 over the streak with four home runs, eight RBIs, and eight runs scored with a .444 OBP. The pitching staff is allowing 5.6 runs a game.

Thanks for the Memories: According to reports, John Ryan Murphy was traded by Arizona to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations earlier today. Murphy hit .250 (31-for-124) in 36 games for the Aces this season. He had nine home runs, 26 RBIs, and 26 runs scored as well. The Aces were 17-11 in games Murphy caught this season and he threw out 39% of base stealers (7-for-18).

More Moves: According to reports, The Diamondbacks traded Zack Greinke to the Houston Astros today for prospects. All the players acquired were top 30 prospects in the Astros Minor League system according to MLB Pipeline. INF/OF Seth Beer (No.3), RHP J.B. Bukauskas (No.4), RHP Corbin Martin (No.5) and Josh Rojas (No. 22) came to the organization in the trade. The D-backs also added RHP Mike Leake for prospect INF Jose Caballero who played majority of the season in High-A Visalia. Lastly, the D-backs shipped their No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline INF Jazz Chisholm to the Miami Marlins for their No. 5 prospect, RHP Zac Gallen. Gallen was 1-3 with a 2.72 ERA at the big-league level with the Marlins in seven starts this season.

