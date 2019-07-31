Express blank Grizzlies 6-0
July 31, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Round Rock, TX - The Fresno Grizzlies (53-56) dropped their fifth straight game on Wednesday evening in Texas, with a 6-0 loss to the Round Rock Express (64-44). The Grizzlies have played 22 innings since last scoring a run, on the heels of Tuesday's 5-0 setback. Fresno last scored in the fifth inning at home on Sunday against Reno (off Monday), and mustered only four hits for a consecutive night (with zero extra-base hits).
The Express scored multiple runs with two out in the first inning for a consecutive night to open this series; Chas McCormick dropped a bases loaded triple down the right field line, and former Grizz Nick Tanielu scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 lead. Former Grizzlies Jack Mayfield (single), Drew Ferguson (walk) and Kyle Tucker (walk) each scored in the first.
Fresno is 11-23 this season when allowing runs in the first inning, and have lost 13 of their last 15 games when being scored on in the opening frame. The Grizzlies' opposition has scored first in 10 straight games (4-6).
Following the first inning struggles, Fresno starter Wil Crowe allowed only one baserunner until the seventh inning, when Alex De Goti (Fresno 2017-2018) made the score 5-0 with a sacrifice fly. Jamie Ritchie (2018 Grizz) drew a bases loaded walk in the eighth to round out the night's scoring. The Grizzlies have lost six of seven.
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)
- RHP Wil Crowe (6.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)
- DH Jake Noll & 3B Carter Kieboom (1-3, BB)
Top Performers: Round Rock Express (Houston Astros)
- LHP Kent Emanuel (5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K)
- RHP Ralph Garza (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K)
- CF Chas McCormick (1-3, 3B, 3 RBI, R, BB)
Next Game
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV
Thursday August 1 Round Rock Express (Road) RHP J.J. Hoover (Fresno) vs. RHP Carson LaRue (Round Rock) 5:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 / MiLB.TV
ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Grizzlies pitching coach Brad Holman has returned to familiar surroundings; with the Texas Rangers organization, Holman was Round Rock's pitching coach for three seasons (2013-2015) prior to joining the MLB staff as Rangers' bullpen coach in 2016 and 2017. He joined the Washington Nationals as pitching coach at Triple-A Syracuse last season.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 31, 2019
- Chihuahuas' Rally Falls Short at Nashville - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Express blank Grizzlies 6-0 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Guzman's Slam Leads Sounds to Win - Nashville Sounds
- Pena, Shaw power River Cats past Missions - Sacramento River Cats
- River Cats Even up Series with the Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Sosa, Arozarena, Hudson Star in 7-6 Redbirds Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Isotopes Fall for a Season-High Sixth Time in a Row - Albuquerque Isotopes
- The Aviators Will Host 'The Masked Singer' on Saturday August 3 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Game Notes vs. Iowa - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (44-62) vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (64-44) - Nashville Sounds
- Aces to Host "Home Run for Life" Ceremony Friday, August 2 at Greater Nevada Field - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 31, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (46-62) vs Albuquerque Isotopes (45-63) - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Sacramento River Cats - San Antonio Missions
- 2019 El Paso Chihuahuas Playoff Tickets on Sale August 2nd - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Las Vegas Ballpark Named Ballpark of the Year - Las Vegas Aviators
- Rainiers Best Chasers 3-2 in 10 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Fans Receive Their 2018 Triple-A National Championship Rings on Friday, August 23 - Memphis Redbirds
- Savoring a Special Moment with Teammates - San Antonio Missions
- Dodgers Take Series Opener - Salt Lake Bees
- Reyes de Plata's Magic Ends in 8-7 Loss to New Orleans - Las Vegas Aviators
- Rainiers Take Homestand Opener against Omaha on Walk-Off Wild Pitch in Extras - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Bats Sting Bees in 9-3 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Outplay I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Aces Power Past Iowa, Win Seventh Consecutive Game - Reno Aces
- 'Cakes Win Series Opener - New Orleans Baby Cakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.