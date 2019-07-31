Express blank Grizzlies 6-0

July 31, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Round Rock, TX - The Fresno Grizzlies (53-56) dropped their fifth straight game on Wednesday evening in Texas, with a 6-0 loss to the Round Rock Express (64-44). The Grizzlies have played 22 innings since last scoring a run, on the heels of Tuesday's 5-0 setback. Fresno last scored in the fifth inning at home on Sunday against Reno (off Monday), and mustered only four hits for a consecutive night (with zero extra-base hits).

The Express scored multiple runs with two out in the first inning for a consecutive night to open this series; Chas McCormick dropped a bases loaded triple down the right field line, and former Grizz Nick Tanielu scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 lead. Former Grizzlies Jack Mayfield (single), Drew Ferguson (walk) and Kyle Tucker (walk) each scored in the first.

Fresno is 11-23 this season when allowing runs in the first inning, and have lost 13 of their last 15 games when being scored on in the opening frame. The Grizzlies' opposition has scored first in 10 straight games (4-6).

Following the first inning struggles, Fresno starter Wil Crowe allowed only one baserunner until the seventh inning, when Alex De Goti (Fresno 2017-2018) made the score 5-0 with a sacrifice fly. Jamie Ritchie (2018 Grizz) drew a bases loaded walk in the eighth to round out the night's scoring. The Grizzlies have lost six of seven.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- RHP Wil Crowe (6.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

- DH Jake Noll & 3B Carter Kieboom (1-3, BB)

Top Performers: Round Rock Express (Houston Astros)

- LHP Kent Emanuel (5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K)

- RHP Ralph Garza (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K)

- CF Chas McCormick (1-3, 3B, 3 RBI, R, BB)

Next Game

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday August 1 Round Rock Express (Road) RHP J.J. Hoover (Fresno) vs. RHP Carson LaRue (Round Rock) 5:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Grizzlies pitching coach Brad Holman has returned to familiar surroundings; with the Texas Rangers organization, Holman was Round Rock's pitching coach for three seasons (2013-2015) prior to joining the MLB staff as Rangers' bullpen coach in 2016 and 2017. He joined the Washington Nationals as pitching coach at Triple-A Syracuse last season.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.