Naji Marshall Drops Career-High 26 PTS off the Bench! #GLeagueAlum

November 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 23, 2024

Rip City Remix Fall to the Valley Suns in Home Opener, 136-125 - Rip City Remix

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.