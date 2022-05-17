Murray, Infante Power BG to 6-2 Win on Tuesday Afternoon

Greensboro, North Carolina - Tanner Murray and Diego Infante each homered while Mason Montgomery struck out nine in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (21-12) 6-2 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (14-19) on Tuesday afternoon. The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers continue their series on Wednesday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch at First National Bank Field in Greensboro.

The Grasshoppers plated the first run of the game off a homer in the bottom of the first against Bowling Green starter Mason Montgomery, but the Hot Rods tied the game in the second. Diego Infante drove the first pitch of the inning from Grasshoppers' starter Jared Jones to right-center, tying the game at 1-1.

The game stayed tied until the fourth when the Hot Rods plated a run on a double play, but Greensboro evened the score in the bottom of the frame on another homer.

In the top of the fifth Ronny Simon reached on a throwing error from the second baseman that allowed Matthew Dyer to score, giving the Hot Rods a 3-2 edge. Tanner Murray added his first homer of the season in the seventh off Greensboro reliever Santiago Florez, extending the lead to 4-2. BG added two more runs in the ninth and went on to take the first game of the series with a 6-2 win.

Montgomery (1-2) lasted 5.0 innings allowing four hits and two runs with two walks and nine strikeouts in his first win of the season. Conor Dryer earned a hold after tossing 3.0 shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Sean Mullen threw the final inning, allowing a hit with a strikeout.

Notes: Montgomery is the first pitcher in the SAL to reach 50 strikeouts this season... His nine strikeouts are the second-most of his career behind his 10-strikeout performance on May 5 in Wilmington... It was also the second win of his career... Both of Infante's homers this season are opposite-field blasts... Dyer earned his first hold of 2022... Murray had his fifth multi-hit effort of the season... All five are two-hit games... Simon had his fifth multi-RBI game of the year... The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers continue their series on Wednesday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch... Fans can listen to the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with the Hot Rods Pregame Show at 5:20 PM CT... Fans can also listen in via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com.

