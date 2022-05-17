HVR Game Notes - May 17, 2022

Hudson Valley Renegades (15-17) at Brooklyn Cyclones (13-17)

RHP Blane Abeyta (0-2, 6.19 ERA) vs. LHP Nick Zwack (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

| Game 33 | Home Game 16 | Maimondes Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | May 17, 2022 | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

NO SLEEP 'TIL BROOKLYN: The Hudson Valley Renegades hit the road to face the Brooklyn Cyclones this week in a six-game series at Maimonides Park. This is the first of two trips that the Renegades make to Coney Island this year, with a return engagement from August 16-21. Meanwhile, the Cyclones make three trips to Dutchess Stadium this season. Through six games of the 30-game season series, Hudson Valley is 4-2 against Brooklyn.

SUNDAY NO FUNDAY: The Renegades collected a season-high 13 hits, but dropped their fourth straight contest to the Aberdeen IronBirds on Sunday at Dutchess Stadium. Hudson Valley took the lead in the bottom of the first on back-to-back doubles from Cooper Bowman and Austin Wells. After Aberdeen tied the score, the Renegades went back in front in the sixth when a wild pitch scored Carlos Narvaez. The IronBirds went in front in the top of the ninth, and in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, James Nelson doubled and advanced to third on an error. He then was tagged out attempting to steal home to end the game on a controversial call.

BASEBALL AMERICA UPDATES: Last Wednesday, Baseball America released its midseason Top 30 prospects list for the New York Yankees, featuring several Hudson Valley Renegades. Five Renegades made the list, headlined by new #3 prospect Everson Pereira (#11 preseason). Joining him were Trey Sweeney (#7), Austin Wells (#9), Beck Way (#12), and Will Warren (#27).

I'M ON FIRE: After a slow start to the season, Austin Wells has been locked in at the plate over the past four weeks. In his last 18 games (since 4/17), the catcher is 28-for-70 (.400/.500/.729), with five doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and eight stolen bases. With the outburst, he raised his season batting line from .148/.273/.222 to .315/.429/.576, a 510-point jump in OPS. Wells is the Yankees #4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, who also ranks him as the #95 prospect in MiLB, and the #10 overall catching prospect.

BORN TO RUN: Through 32 games, the Hudson Valley Renegades are fourth in stolen bases among all teams in Minor League Baseball with 72. They trail Charleston (A, TB -- 76), Clearwater (A, PHI -- 74) and Lake Elsinore (A, SD -- 73).

- The Renegades have already stolen more bases this season in 32 games than they did in the entire 1997, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2017 seasons (all between 74 and 76 games).

- Jersey Shore (PHI) has 67 to place second in the South Atlantic League, and fifth among all teams. The Gades have been caught stealing 19 times, leading to a 79.1% success rate.

- The Renegades have stolen the most bases of any team in the Yankees organization, with Somerset (AA) ranking second with 56.

- With 72 steals through 32 games, the Renegades are stealing an average of 2.25 bases per game, which puts them on pace for 297 on the season, which would smash the franchise record of 149 in 2021.

- Cooper Bowman leads the team with 16 steals, which is second in the SAL. Bowman has stolen multiple bases in a game six times this season. Aldenis Sánchez is tied for fifth in the circuit with 12 swipes. James Nelson is tied for 10th with nine.

- Austin Wells is 9-for-9 in steals this year, and is 25-for-25 in stolen base attempts in his career.

- The Renegades have stolen at least six bases in a game as a team three times this season, including a season-high nine on 4/30.

- James Nelson has 25 steals with the Renegades, and is one shy of moving into a tie for 10th place on the franchise stolen base list.

WE'RE ON THE CLOCK: The new Minor League Baseball pitch clock rules have been accomplishing their intention of speeding up the pace of play and shortening game times across the sport in 2022. Owing to MLB's temporary suspension of the pitch clock at Dutchess Stadium in April, the Renegades have played in only 12 nine-inning games this year with a functioning pitch clock. In those contests, the average time of game is 2:32. In 2021, Hudson Valley played only three nine-inning games in under 2:30. This year, they have already played nine in 24 nine-inning contests.

STAYING IN THE YARD: Through 32 games this season, the Hudson Valley Renegades have allowed only 15 home runs in 275.0 IP (0.49 HR/9). That is the second-best home run rate in the South Atlantic League this year, with only Brooklyn (8 HR, 0.29 HR/9) having coughed up fewer. However, Brooklyn's home field, Maimonides Park, notoriously suppresses home runs. The Renegades had not allowed a home run at Dutchess Stadium this season in their first 131.1 innings before Aberdeen's John Rhodes took Beck Way deep in the first inning on Friday night. They have now allowed five in the last three games.

IN A PINCH: Tyler Hardman clubbed a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit home run for the Renegades on Wednesday vs Aberdeen in a 6-5 win. That was the first time this season that Hudson Valley had a pinch hit, and the first pinch hit for the franchise since 2019 (0-for-3 in 2021). It was the first pinch-hit home run for the Renegades in the Portal Era (2005 - Present).

