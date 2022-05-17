Blue Rocks Prepare for Six Game Series against BlueClaws

May 17, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







Despite game postponements and cancellations, the Wilmington Blue Rocks (16-14) have made the most of May and look to continue their tenacity on the plate as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (11-20) come to town.

So far this month, the Blue Rocks have a 7-3 record and have won two series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Brooklyn Cyclones. Unfortunately, both of these series were cut short due to inclement weather.

Now, the hope is that the weather will hold up and allow them to complete a full, six-game series against the BlueClaws.

This is the first time this season that the two "Blue" teams will be facing off, but the Rocks are heading into the series with the advantage. Not only does Wilmington have the better record, but they are ahead of them in most offensive and defensive categories.

Pitching is just one area where the Blue Rocks have excelled ahead of the BlueClaws, as their staff has the second best ERA in the South Atlantic League with a 3.55. The Jersey Shore is sitting in ninth with a 4.69.

Offensively, the only stat category that Wilmington doesn't lead against Jersey Shore is in stolen bases. When it comes to putting the ball into play and getting on base, the Blue Rocks have the advantage.

Based on these stats, the Blue Rocks should be able to keep their momentum going and pull out another series win. Their first game against the BlueClaws is set for Tuesday, May 17, at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.