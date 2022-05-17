Winston-Salem Holds Asheville Bats Quiet in 9-1 Dash Win
May 17, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Winston-Salem scored in five different innings to take down the Asheville Tourists 9-1.
Asheville struck first in the series opener, in the top of the second inning.
Zach Daniels ripped a one out triple, then scored on a wild pitch. JC Correa then walked and advanced to second on another wild pitch, but Andrew Dalquist picked him off and struck out AJ Lee to avoid any further damage.
In the third for Winston-Salem, Jason Matthews led off with a walk to bring up Duke Ellis. He took a first-pitch ball, then absolutely demolished the next offering over the center field wall for a two-run blast, giving the Dash a 2-1 advantage.
The Dash added on in the fourth. Tyler Osik reached on a single to open things up, then Harvin Mendoza scorched a triple into the right field corner to plate Osik.
Then in the fifth, Moises Castillo walked, took second on a fielder's choice ground out, then moved to third on a wild pitch. Bryan Ramos delivered for the Dash, on a slow dribbler up the first base line which was enough to bring Castillo in to score.
On to the seventh inning, where Winston-Salem laced a 107 mile-per-hour triple to the same corner as Mendoza's triple. That brought in Duke Ellis to make it a 5-1 Dash lead. Later in the frame, Luis Mieses drove Ramos in with a line drive single to center.
Winston-Salem added on another couple runs in the eighth inning. First, Jason Matthews plated Mendoza on a double down the left field line. The inning kept rolling with a Duke Ellis sac fly to move Matthews to third, then both Castillo and Colas walked to load the bases. That brought up Bryan Ramos, who fell behind 1-2 before he knocked a bloop single into shallow right to score both Colas and Castillo. That made it a 9-1 ballgame, which held up as the final score.
Dalquist got the official win for Winston-Salem, and Aaron Brown took the loss. Jordan Mikel is slated to take the ball for the Dash in game two, opposing Heitor Tokar.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2022
- Winston-Salem Holds Asheville Bats Quiet in 9-1 Dash Win - Winston-Salem Dash
- Big 5th Inning Pushes Brooklyn to Victory over Hudson Valley - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Lose Season Opener - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Blue Rocks Split Doubleheader with Hot Rods - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Dash Cool Down Tourists in Series Opener - Asheville Tourists
- Rafaela Hits for the Cycle - Greenville Drive
- Seven Run Third Not Enough; Claws Fall 12-7 at Wilmington on Tuesday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- HVR Game Notes - May 17, 2022 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Murray, Infante Power BG to 6-2 Win on Tuesday Afternoon - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- LP Frans to Host Disco Turkey Games - Hickory Crawdads
- Blue Rocks Prepare for Six Game Series against BlueClaws - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- BlueClaws Set for Amazing Jersey Shore Summer - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winston-Salem Dash Stories
- Winston-Salem Holds Asheville Bats Quiet in 9-1 Dash Win
- Dash Bats Come Alive to Win Final Game of Series against Rome
- Rome Beat the Dash in Game Five off Power of Malloy, Braves Hitting
- Rome Uses Second Straight Ninth Inning Comeback to Beat Dash
- Stephens Spoils Dash's Comeback in Braves Walk-Off Win