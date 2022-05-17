BlueClaws Set for Amazing Jersey Shore Summer

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - ShoreTown is your town! Boardwalk games, mini golf, ice cream, and a relaxing night out with the family are all staples of a BlueClaws game, and much of the Jersey Shore experience can be found right at ShoreTown Ballpark. With Memorial Day around the corner, the BlueClaws are set the make 2022 yet another special summer!

The BlueClaws are home for two weeks, playing 12 games in 13 days beginning May 24th, with only a day off on Memorial Day briefly pausing a dynamic two week stretch of family fun with the Jersey Shore's Hometown Team.

"Over the last few years, we've worked very hard to bring the Jersey Shore experience to ShoreTown Ballpark," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We're ready for another great summer, our second as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws."

This year, through a partnership forged between Major League Baseball and Marvel, the BlueClaws welcome Spider-Man to ShoreTown Ballpark on Thursday, May 26th as part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond. The night includes special Dr. Strange inspired jerseys that will be worn by the players that night and auctioned off with proceeds to benefit BlueClaws Charities.

Memorial Day weekend itself features games through Sunday. Of course, Kids Run the Bases after every game thanks to Children's Specialized Hospital.

ShoreTown Ballpark brings together many aspects of the Jersey Shore that make the area so special. This year, the BlueClaws opened the Blue Wave Bar, a new full service bar/restaurant located on the Luxury Suite level. The area, open to all fans at every game, includes select menu items, including seafood items, not available anywhere else in the ballpark.

"We're thrilled with the debut of the Blue Wave Bar," said Ricciutti. "Its coastal décor fits in perfectly with the Jersey Shore branding of the ballpark. The food is great, the atmosphere energetic, and the response from the fans has been overwhelmingly positive."

The boardwalk games added in 2018 - Cat Rack, Balloon Darts, Ring Toss, Hoop Shot, and Goblet Toss -replicate the boardwalk experience, complete with the giant prizes. Boardwalk Bundle tickets are the team's most popular group option and include not just a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream, but also a boardwalk game ticket for the area.

"Boardwalk Bundle tickets continue to be very popular into 2022," said Ricciutti. "Particularly, our Five Game Mini Plans, which come with a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game tickets for our best games of the year, have shown to be a great item for families that are looking to save money in these challenging times.

"The best part is, when you come to the game, you don't even have to take your wallet out of your pocket."

Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course, located down the right field line, offers fans a quick nine hole respite from the game. Each hole is also named after a former BlueClaws player, with holes dedicated to Ryan Howard, and Cole Hamels, among others.

The Sand Bar, located in left field, also opened in 2018 and includes live music at select games. The area includes picnic-style seating and is adjacent to the BlueClaws Fire Pits, now presented by Offshore BBQ. These increasingly popular spots come with five tickets in special Adirondack-style seats, a private fire pit, and great view of the game!

The perfect capper to any night out at the Shore is a delicious cone of soft-serve ice cream. At Shore Town Soft Serve, located in right field adjacent to the mini golf course, fans can enjoy an ice-cold chocolate or vanilla soft-serve ice cream cone to cap off a night out at the ballpark.

"Part of being the Jersey Shore's team is also about building on the wonderful experiences you can have around the Shore and making that even better here at the ballpark," said Ricciutti. "We're able to bring the boardwalk, bring the mini golf, and bring the ice cream here and combine that all with the backdrop of a ballgame and a night out with family. What could be better?"

Well, you can have an ice cold BlueClaws beer! Thanks to a new partnership with Heavy Reel Brewing Company, Reel Claw, a 5% ABV BlueClaws IPA debuted at a sold-out Opening Night. The beer is available inside the ballpark, at Heavy Reel in Seaside Heights, and at select retail locations around the area.

"This is a great time of the year for everyone at the Jersey Shore, including the BlueClaws." said Ricciutti. "We're ready for the summer and can't wait to welcome everyone to ShoreTown!"

