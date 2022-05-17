Hot Rods Game Notes

This series is the first time the two clubs will face each other since the 2021 High-A East (now South Atlantic League) Championship series.

Late to the Party... The Hot Rods got a tremendous effort from their starter, John Doxakis, but the BlueClaws took the lead in the sixth and never gave it back in a 5-3 loss. BG scored three runs in the ninth inning, all coming in on Tanner Murray's bases-loaded double, and the Hot Rod brought the tying run to the plate but were unable to finish the comeback, falling 5-3 but taking a 4-2 series win.

Sunday's Notes... Manzardo had his second multi-hit effort of the season... Both are three-hit games... Soria had two hits in a game for the first time this season... It was his second multi-hit game of the season... Murray had three RBIs for the first time this season and his second multi-RBI game this year... Bowling Green is 1-3 in two-run games this season... They're 4-6 in day games... BG is 3-1-2 in series this season... The Hot Rods are 5-7 when their opponent scores first this season...

Rematch... The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers square off for the first time since the 2021 High-A East Championship Series. The series started in Greensboro, but two rainouts pushed the start of the Championship to the weekend. The Hot Rods left North Carolina with a split in the first two games, but the Grasshoppers took a 2-1 lead in the first game at Bowling Green Ballpark in the best of five set. BG won the next two games to seal the franchise's second title and second in three seasons.

Going North into the South... The Grasshoppers changed divisions in 2022, moving from the South to the North. The Hot Rods are 9-8 in games against North Division opponents this year and have put together a record of 11-4 in Division.

O-swingin-it Basabe... Osleivis Basabe has been the hottest hitter on the Hot Rods and, arguably, the league in May. The infielder has a 15-game hit streak which is tied for the sixth-longest in franchise history. The streak is also the longest active in the SAL and is tied for the longest hitting streak in the league this season. Basabe is slashing .400/.459/582 over the 15-game stretch with just six strikeouts and 11 runs scored. Nine of his 22 hits are for extra bases.

Other Streaks... Along with Basabe, Alika Williams (5) and Garrett Hiott (3) have active hitting streaks. Ronny Simon (5), Alexander Ovalles (4), and Matthew Dyer (3) all have on-base streaks as well.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean-up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

