LP Frans to Host Disco Turkey Games

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce that LP Frans Stadium will play host to three Carolina Disco Turkey games this June. The Disco Turkeys are a collegiate wood bat team.

The games will be held on Thursday, June 2nd, Thursday June 9th, and Thursday, June 23rd. All games will be at 6:30pm. The Disco Turkeys will square off against the Kingsmen in the first game and the Boone Bigfoots in the second two. The games against the Bigfoots are part of their annual rivalry series, the Turkeyfoot Cup.

Tickets are general admission and will be $5 in advance and $6 day of. Concessions will be open during the games.

The Disco Turkeys are a member of the All-American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA) and play most of their home games at Truist Stadium in Downtown Winston-Salem. To learn more about the Disco Turkeys please visit discoturkeys.com.

