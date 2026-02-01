Motor City Cruise vs. Cleveland Charge - Game Highlights
Published on January 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise YouTube Video
Check out the Motor City Cruise Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 31, 2026
- Peterson Flirts with Triple-Double as Cruise Halt Charge's Winning Streak - Motor City Cruise
- Herd Drops to Capital City - Wisconsin Herd
- Charge Streak Snapped - Cleveland Charge
- Hustle Lose 131-117 to Cleveland Charge - Memphis Hustle
- Big Second Half Leads Maine Celtics to Win - Maine Celtics
- Series Preview: at Texas Legends - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Maine Celtics: January 31, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Swarm Game against Windy City Bulls Postponed to Monday at 12 p.m. - Greensboro Swarm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
- Peterson Flirts with Triple-Double as Cruise Halt Charge's Winning Streak
- Jones' Record Night Lifts Cruise Past Nets 106-104 to Split Series
- Moore Makes History as Motor City Cruises to Win Fifth Straight
- Four in a Row; Cruise Top Gold at Home
- Bench, Defense Fuel Cruise Past Squadron, 127-103