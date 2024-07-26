Morris Takes Perfect Game into Seventh; Suero and Omar de Los Santos Homer as Brooklyn Takes Down Rome, 12-5

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind a stellar start from RHP Kade Morris, combined with a five run second inning and four run fourth inning, the Brooklyn Cyclones crushed the Rome Emperors on Friday night, 12-5. The win clinches Brooklyn at least a series split of the six-game set, with its third win over the first four games. The 11 runs are the most Brooklyn has scored in a game since June 7 against Aberdeen, when they plated a season-high tying 13.

Morris continued his stupendous summer - taking a perfect game into the seventh inning. He retired the first 18 batters that he faced. Morris' final line took a turn for the worse, as he went on to surrender three runs in the seventh. That said, the three runs given up by Morris are the most he's allowed in a single game since June 15 at Hudson Valley. The Modesto, CA native did not walk anyone, while striking out six Emperors.

Offensively, both C Chris Suero and LF Omar De Los Santos launched home runs. In addition to those two, SS Mateo Gil (3), 1B Kellum Clark (3), CF Nick Morabito (2), and 3B Jefrey De Los Santos (2) all logged multi-hit affairs.

For the first time during the current home stand, the Cyclones were able to scratch across the first run of the game. It came in a chaotic bottom of the second, that saw Brooklyn bat around the order and plate five men.

The scoring began on an RBI double from Jefrey De Los Santos, scoring Gil for the game's first run. Afterwards, Jefrey De Los Santos would proceed to come home to score on the first of two Rome errors - this one, committed by 2B Carlos Arroyo - to double Brooklyn's lead to 2-0.

Later in the frame, Morabito provided an RBI single to score the third Cyclones run of the frame. The 'Clones weren't done though, as an RBI groundout from DH Wilfredo Lara, and RBI double from Suero completed the five-run frame.

RHP Luis Vargas failed to make it through two full innings, and was responsible for all five runs that Brooklyn scored in the second.

Brooklyn put together another outstanding offensive frame two innings later in the fourth. Suero got it started with his fifth home run of the season with Lara on base to give the Cyclones a 7-0 lead.

After 2B Junior Tilien walked, a throwing error by RHP Tyree Thompson allowed the Brooklyn second baseman to come all the way around and score from first. Moments later, Clark laced an RBI single through on the right side, making it 9-0 Cyclones.

Brooklyn was not in need of much more insurance, but Omar De Los Santos provided it anyway, with his fourth home run in the last seven games - a two run home run to make it 11-0.

LF Ethan Workinger singled off Morris to get the seventh started to spoil Morris' perfect game. Rome would also go on to spoil the shutout in the same frame, scoring three runs thanks to a 1B Drew Compton RBI single and C Adam Zebrowski two-run triple.

The two teams would trade runs the rest of the way. Rome would go on to plate one in the eighth, when RHP Ben Simon issued a wild pitch with a runner on third. That would cut the Rome deficit to seven runs at 11-4.

In the home half, an RBI groundout from Jefrey De Los Santos pushed the lead back to eight at 12-4, and although Rome got one back in the ninth, on an RBI single from SS E.J. Exposito, the Cyclones held on for a statement 12-5 victory.

Brooklyn returns to action on Saturday night, when it will aim for a series victory. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-6, 4.19 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by RHP Blake Burhalter (0-2, 3.10 ERA). First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m.

