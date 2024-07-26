Greenville, Rain, Upend Hickory 10-0

Hickory, NC- The Hickory Crawdads dropped a 10-0 decision on Friday night at LP Frans Stadium to the Greenville Drive, as substantial rains fell for about half an hour before the game was called.

The Crawdads (14-14,42-52) outhit the Drive, collecting six hits in the rain shortened contest. Sebastian Walcott and Yosy Galan doubled in the contest, but the Crawdads were unable to come up with a run-scoring hit in the loss.

The win for Greenville (17-11, 43-51) is their third straight in the series, as the Drive have now drawn even with Bowling Green in the SAL South Division standings for the second half. Bowling Green was rained out at home on Friday and will host Winston-Salem in a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Crawdads continue their six-game series with Greenville at 5pm Friday, as Kohl Drake looks to snap the three-game slide for Hickory. The Saturday game will be followed by a postgame concert, as Micah Tyler takes the stage, presented by 106.9 the Light FM. The Crawdads Pregame Show begins at 4:45pm and will be aired on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

