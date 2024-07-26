Hot Rods and Dash Washed out Friday

July 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Today's game scheduled for 6:35 PM CT between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Winston-Salem Dash has been postponed due to wet grounds. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday, July 27.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 PM CT with the second game following approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games.

In the first game, the Hot Rods will be playing in their Marvel™ Defenders of the Diamonds uniforms and will return to their Hot Rods jerseys in the second game. Post-game fireworks and fun run will still take place after the conclusion of the final game.

All tickets can be redeemed for a later date according to availability at the Bowling Green Ballpark box office. Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

