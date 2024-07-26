Neunborn Sharp, Claws Hold Off Aberdeen 6-5 on Friday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Mitch Neunborn threw a 6.2 innings and gave up three runs/two earned while striking out eight in a 6-5 win over the BlueClaws on Friday night at sold out ShoreTown Ballpark.

The win gives the BlueClaws (16-12/54-40) three in the first four games of the series, and they are now 13-4 since July 3rd.

The BlueClaws took the lead with a run in the first on an RBI single from Felix Reyes. After Aberdeen tied the game in the second, Jersey Shore scored twice in the bottom of the second to take the lead. Jordan Dissin doubled in Pierce Bennet with a line drive double to left-center. Then later in the inning, William Bergolla doubled down the right field line to score Dissin and extend his hitting streak to nine games.

Neunborn (3-2) pitched into the seventh inning, the first time he'd pitched past the fifth in a professional start. After he walked Jalen Vasquez with one out in the seventh, he was pulled for Mason Ronan. Luis Valdez added a two out RBI single to cut the lead to 4-3.

Jersey Shore, however, got that run back in the bottom of the inning on a fielder's choice groundout by Zach Arnold that pushed the lead back to 5-3. Hendry Mendez doubled home a run in bottom of the eighth inning to push the lead to 6-3.

Jaydenn Estanista, who threw a scoreless eighth, gave up a two run, two out double in the ninth to Enrique Bradfield, but got Tavian Josenberger to fly out to right field to end the game. Estanista earned his second professional save and first as a BlueClaw.

Felix Reyes had three hits for Jersey Shore while William Bergolla had two. Bergolla extended his hitting streak to nine games in the process.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP George Klassen starts for the BlueClaws.

